Former QPR player now under serious consideration for vacant R’s job

Wycombe Wanderers boss and former QPR player Gareth Ainsworth is under ‘serious consideration’ for the vacant QPR job, reports Sky Sports.

Ainsworth, 49, was a well-liked player during his time at QPR.

He featured 152 times for the club between 2003 and 2010, having since made his name as a manager with League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

He’s overseen more than 500 games in charge since his 2012 appointment and has earned promotion on two occasions.

Ainsworth is often linked to QPR when they’re looking for a manager, and after Mick Beale’s move to Rangers last month, the Wycombe boss is once again on QPR’s radar:

BREAKING: Gareth Ainsworth is under serious consideration to be the new manager of QPR, Sky Sports News understands. pic.twitter.com/C651uEc08d — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 9, 2022

QPR have been linked with a number of potential appointments over the past week or so, with reports yesterday suggesting that former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley was closing in on the job.

Ainsworth though, whilst an experienced manager and popular figure among QPR fans, may not be such a welcome appointment.

All about style…

Ainsworth has his own unique style, both on terms of dress sense and management.

His Wycombe side are well-known for playing a very physical, aggressive, and somewhat unattractive brand of football which favours long balls, and very direct football.

QPR under Beale have been playing some attractive stuff and fans warmed to it very quickly. This current team is built around playing that kind of football and Ainsworth may not be best suited to come in and continue the good work that’s been put in place this season.

But he’s someone who knows the club very well and who’s enjoyed a lot of success as a manager so far in his career, so the links to QPR are understandable.

Still, he wouldn’t be everyone’s cup of tea at QPR.