‘Tough to beat, but beatable’ – Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

Sheffield Wednesday travel to St. James’ Park to face Exeter City in League One this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday face an Exeter City side searching for consistency under new management after a patchy start to Gary Caldwell’s reign in Devon.

The Grecians’ first five league games under Caldwell have brought five points, winning once and drawing twice while falling to two defeats. They sit in an impressive 11th place still, but they’ll be keen to get some more victories on the board to maintain a gap to the bottom three.

As for the visitors, they’re now on a 12-game unbeaten run in League One and have reduced the gap to 2nd placed Ipswich Town to only one point coming into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Sheffield Wednesday have proven their promotion credentials and a trip to Exeter City could yield a fifth consecutive away match without defeat.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have made their score predictions…

James Ray

“Exeter City have shown on plenty of occasions that they’re not to be underestimated, but at the moment, I’m struggling to overlook Sheffield Wednesday.

“A 12-game unbeaten streak in a division as strong as this is the form of champions and the Owls will be out to claim another victory here. They could even move top if Plymouth and Ipswich slip up again, which they have been prone to recently.

“As touched on before, underestimate Exeter at your own risk, but Wednesday should take all three points here.”

Score prediction: Exeter City 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Luke Phelps

“Both teams come into this one on the back of draws, with Exeter failing to beat bottom club Morecambe last time out.

“And things don’t get any easier for the Grecians here – Wednesday are flying high right now and I think they’ll go on to claim an automatic return to the Championship this season.

“That being said, these are the types of games they need to be winning, and the types of games that really define winners – Exeter are tough to beat, but beatable nonetheless.

“I’m going for an Owls win, but a narrow one.”

Score prediction: Exeter City 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday