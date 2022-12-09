Exclusive interview with QPR’s Jimmy Dunne: The72 x CopyBet

We sat down with QPR centre-back Jimmy Dunne ahead of the return of Championship action this weekend.

QPR go up against league leaders Burnley in the Championship this weekend.

The R’s currently sit in 6th place of the Championship table and will look to end a run of three-straight defeats when the Clarets come down to west London.

And ahead of the game, The72 teamed up with CopyBet to talk with QPR’s Jimmy Dunne – we talked about last season, the race for promotion, centre-back competition at QPR, and going up against his former club.

TO WATCH OUR INTERVIEW WITH JIMMY DUNNE, HEAD TO YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE.