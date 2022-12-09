Evaluating Steven Schumacher’s first year in charge of Plymouth Argyle

Steven Schumacher’s accession to the managerial role at Home Park was something of a surprise.

He joined Plymouth Argyle as Ryan Lowe’s assistant and then when he moved on to Preston North End, Schumacher remained. The Evertonian has made an even bigger impact than his predecessor down in Devon, so with a year now gone since his first foray into senior management, we evaluate just how he’s done…

A year to be proud of…

Plymouth Argyle being the team at the top of the League One tree is quite a surprise given the size of the club. They perennially punch above their weight but never more so than now. The likes of Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough United follow behind, and these are teams with much bigger budgets.

This current Pilgrims squad is deeper than those before but it has still been faced with injuries. As a result, focusing on all of the different competitions is unrealistic.

FA Cup and Carabao Cup campaigns have fallen by the wayside. League Two Grimsby Town put five past Michael Cooper in the first round of the former. Meanwhile, Peterborough United overcame Argyle in the latter, just days before the pair met in the league and Schumacher’s men secured the three points.

Turning attentions to the league form, Plymouth Argyle are the team to beat. They may have lost in their last outing to Port Vale thanks to a James Wilson brace, making it winless in three, but they’re still in first.

Prior to that, there were two draws away from home, Adrian Mariappa’s strike with 90+7 minutes on the clock breaking all Argyle hearts at the Pirelli Stadium.

Schumacher will be hoping that this is just a blip and that the earlier season form is the true Plymouth Argyle. Ryan Hardie came off the bench to score twice in a 4-2 win over Devon rivals Exeter City. Alternatively, wins against MK Dons, Bolton Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town to name just a few, are evidence of their excellence.

Argyle just missed out on the play-offs last term – that alongside an impressive FA Cup run made for an impressive season despite the heartbreak. Young full-back Ryan Law scored in extra time to overcome Birmingham City in the third round, and then Chelsea beckoned.

Hardie had a chance to send it to penalties from the spot at the death, but this was a step too far for the Greens.

All in all, this club has grown massively over the last decade, from administration to dreams of the Championship.

Many people have contributed to this upturn in fortunes, from James Brent to Simon Hallett. Another is Steven Schumacher himself. His work was overlooked as an assistant but now as the main man in the technical area, he is deservedly getting his flowers, and fans are excited to see just where he could take the club after his first year.