‘Could be a tough watch’ – Stoke City v Cardiff City prediction: The72

Stoke City host Cardiff City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Stoke City have yet to make much of an improvement since Alex Neil took charge in late August and were inconsistent before the break with two wins and two defeats from their previous four matches.

Neil will want his side to push on from a disappointing 17th, and a win on Saturday will help boost the confidence ahead of a busy Christmas schedule. The Potters will need to improve their home form in order to move up the table, having won just three of their ten games at home so far.

Cardiff City have also struggled so far this season and sit just below their opponents in 19th. The Bluebirds have lost six of their last eight league matches and must improve if they want to move away from danger near the bottom.

Mark Hudson has his work cut out to turn things around and must get them firing again offensively. The Welsh club have scored the least in the division so far with just 17 goals from 21 matches.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Ollie Trout

“Both of these sides have been disappointing and you will be expecting more from them in the second-half of the season, it will be important for them to restart the campaign well so a tight, cagey affair could be on the cards.

“Stoke have looked more competent than their opponents in the last few months but the squad will need strengthening in January if they are to make proper progress under coach Neil.

“Cardiff didn’t get their recruitment right last summer and this has cost them so far. The jury is still out on Hudson as new boss but he knows the club well and hopefully can turn things around with a bit of backing in the transfer window.

“Neither side are convincing enough to back for a victory so I’m going to play it safe and predict a draw.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Cardiff City

James Ray

“This is a tough game to call, but if there’s one thing for sure it’s that this probably won’t be the easiest on the eye.

“Both the Potters and the Bluebirds have been underwhelming this season but it will be hoped that the mid-campaign break has given Neil and Hudson a chance to improve things ahead of the return to action.

“Both sides have been inconsistent and have lacked firepower up top, so it’s difficult to pick who could have the upper hand. I’m going for a bore draw, so this could be a tough watch.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 0-0 Cardiff City