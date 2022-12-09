‘A well-drilled side’ – Blackpool v Birmingham City prediction: The72

Blackpool host Birmingham City in the Championship this weekend.

Championship strugglers Blackpool see Birmingham City head on up to Bloomfield Road tomorrow afternoon, for what should be an entertaining Championship encounter.

The Seasiders moved into the bottom three for this World Cup break after defeat v Wigan Athletic last time out – a fourth-straight defeat for Michael Appleton’s side.

Birmingham City meanwhile are enjoying life under John Eustace.

His side sit in 14th ahead of the weekend and have only lost one of their last five in the league.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Blackpool remain tricky opponents despite their struggles this season. They have a ringer in Jerry Yates who’s proving to be one of the league’s most clinical strikers this season, and Blues will have to be wary of him.

“But the Seasiders have the worst defensive record in the league. Whilst Blues don’t have too many scorers in their ranks, they are a well-drilled side under Eustace, and they’re in a positive vein of form right now.

“It’s going to be a really tough game for both sides but I reckon Birmingham City will just edge this one.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 1-2 Birmingham City

James Ray

“Blackpool were really going through it prior to the break, with four consecutive defeats leaving them in the relegation zone and on the slide. Hopefully, the break has given Appleton and co a good change to reset and re-charge, because they really need to up their game if they’re to stay in this league.

“The hosts are challenging opponents and Birmingham City certainly won’t be underestimating them. I can see the away side taking all three points too.

“The Blues’ away record has played an important role in their success this season and I’m backing them to make a winning return to action here.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 1-2 Birmingham City