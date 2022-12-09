‘A tricky start for Edwards’ – Middlesbrough v Luton Town prediction: The72

Middlesbrough host Luton Town in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Boro will be looking to continue where they left off after an encouraging start to life under Michael Carrick.

The Teessiders are unbeaten in their last four matches and have lost just one of their five games since Carrick took charge. The former Manchester United midfielder has helped the club move away from the relegation places in recent weeks and he will be hoping the break for the World Cup hasn’t stalled his side’s momentum.

Luton Town will provide a stern test for the hosts, having lost just five times from their 21 games so far. Having said that, the Hatters have won just one of their previous six games and have had to deal with the loss of manager Nathan Jones to Southampton.

Former Watford boss Rob Edwards has been appointed new head coach during the break and will be hoping to get off to a winning start. The Bedfordshire club are currently 11th but only one point behind QPR in 6th.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game.

Ollie Trout

“This should be an interesting encounter with both sides under new regimes. Boro are a little ahead of Luton in terms of leadership and that could give them the edge on Saturday. Carrick has made a positive impact since joining the club and the players have responded well to his methods so far. They look much more ruthless in front of goal and have scored nine times in their last four outings.

“New Luton boss Edwards has a point to prove after being sacked by his previous club Watford earlier in the season. It could be a slow start to his career at Luton too but the Welshman has got the credentials to be a good manager given the time.

“This is a difficult one to predict after a three-week break but I feel Boro might just have the edge. Luton have been relatively strong defensively this season so I think a solitary goal will win it for the hosts.

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-0 Luton Town

James Ray

“I really think Middlesbrough are dark horses for a play-off spot now. Yes, they were up there with the favourites before the season started, but the reality is they looked way off that before Carrick’s arrival.

“Now, they’re moving in the right direction again and that could show this weekend.

“I anticipate Edwards will do well with Luton Town but I’d be pleasantly surprised if he can match Nathan Jones’ achievements. This is a tricky start for Edwards and I think his reign could begin with a loss.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 Luton Town