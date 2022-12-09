3 Oxford United youngsters to watch out for in 2023

Oxford United are currently 14th in League One, with a home game v Barnsley on this weekend’s agenda.

Unbeaten in nine matches, the U’s have been climbing the table in recent weeks after a slow start to the season.

Karl Robinson’s team have been hampered by injuries so far, and this has sped up the gradual emergence of some fringe players, particularly younger ones.

Here we look at three Oxford United youngsters to watch out for in 2023…

Gatlin O’Donkor

A fast and powerful striker, Gatlin O’Donkor could be a big part of Oxford United’s future.

O’Donkor has deputised for Matty Taylor on occasions this season already, having played alongside him too.

Known for running at defenders with the ball, he’s a joy to watch, and is still only 18 years old. So far this season, he has made nine first-team starts, scoring once and growing in confidence all the time.

Many Oxford fans were expecting him to have gone out on loan to a non-league team, but Oxford’s injury crisis has led to him staying with the Yellows where he’s certainly showing that he is a player for the future.

Tyler Goodrham

Another to benefit from Oxford United’s injury crisis is Tyler Goodrham, who’s made 16 first team appearances so far this season.

Goodrham is 19 years old and has come through the club’s academy, joining from Reading as an U14 initially.

Goodrham also had a spell playing for Slough Town where he scored three goals in 17 appearances.

He is effective on both flanks and has a lot of pace. Goodrham scored a spectacular goal in the dying seconds of the first home league game of the season against Cambridge United, winning the match for Oxford in the process.

The youngster has frequently been used as a substitute to add pace towards the end of games.

James Golding

Predominantly a central defender, James Golding has also featured at full-back in the early stages of his career. Another 18 year old, Golding has mainly been introduced to the first-team in cup matches so far, making two appearances in the EFL Trophy and two more in the EFL Cup.

He has also been trialled on the right side of midfield, so versatility appears to be a strong point.

Oxford United have nurtured and sold on a number of central defenders in recent years – Rob Dickie and Rob Atkinson both learned their trade at the Kassam.

The club is blessed with an excellent defensive player/coach in John Mousinho and Dickie and Atkinson both benefited massively from his tutoring. Golding could well be the latest Oxford central defender to progress in a similar manner.