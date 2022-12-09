3 Norwich City youngsters to look out for in 2023

In recent years, Norwich City have created many top-class talents.

James Maddison, Ben Godfrey, and Max Aarons are all examples of youngsters which were developed by Norwich City, into top quality players.

And with plenty more young Canaries making a name for themselves, we take a look at three Norwich City youngsters to watch out for in 2023…

Adam Idah

Idah grew up in Ireland and played for little known side College Corinthians in Cork before making the switch to Norfolk in 2019.

Since his move from Cork, he’s never really broken into the first-team on a regular basis, but he has had some very notable moments; a hat-trick against Preston in the FA Cup and bagging his first Premier League goal against Everton at the start of this year.

For the first part of this season, Idah has been sidelined due to injury, but he’ll look to make his mark in 2023. His pace and cutting edge make him a dangerous striker and if Dean Smith starts to play him then he will most likely start scoring goals every week.

Sam McCallum

This season, McCallum has been hampered by injury meaning that he has only featured in seven Championship games.

However, in the games that he has played, he has looked to be a very promising player. His defensive abilities combined with his blistering pace make him a top-quality Championship full-back at only 22 years of age.

He’s no stranger to the championship either, having been on loan to Coventry City in the 2020/21 season and then QPR last time round – McCallum signed for Norwich from the Sky Blues in the January of 2020 but was also a product of Jamie Vardy’s youth academy.

As long as he is not troubled by injury in the coming months, McCallum will definitely be a player to watch out for in 2023.

Liam Gibbs

To the surprise of many, Gibbs has become a first-team regular this season and has impressed the Norfolk locals.

The talented 20-year-old central midfielder has played 15 games in the Championship so far and has helped to dictate the play alongside Marcelino Nunez.

Gibbs controversially signed from East Anglian rivals Ipswich in 2021 for an undisclosed fee and had to wait a season for first-team football at Carrow Road.

Gibbs though looks to be a talented player who seems confident on the ball and who is also able to read the game impeccably well.

If his good start to the season continues in the Championship in 2023, then he is definitely one to look out for in the future.