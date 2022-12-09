2 summer targets Birmingham City could realistically re-target in January including Wolves ace

Birmingham City have exceeded expectations so far this season and despite the uncertainty surrounding their ownership situation, it will be hoped John Eustace is given the chance to bolster his ranks this winter.

Birmingham City find themselves in 14th place at the moment and with the Championship table so tightly-packed at present, they’re still only three points away from the play-offs.

Some winter additions could really boost their bid to mount a surprise push for the top-six, and some of their summer targets could make for impressive additions.

Here, we put forward two summer targets Birmingham City could realistically re-target this winter…

Josh Maja

Maja looked poised for a move to St. Andrew’s in the summer before a deal collapsed at the last minute.

He could offer something different to the likes of Troy Deeney and Lukas Jutkiewicz, who haven’t been able to match the goalscoring contributions of Scott Hogan yet. Some added firepower and competition in the form of Maja could make the Blues’ attack one to fear and bring the best out of the existing options.

Matija Sarkic

As good as John Ruddy has been this season, Birmingham City will know that they could do with having a more long-term option in goal available, especially considering no.2 Neil Etheridge isn’t exactly a spring chicken either.

Sarkic was a big hit with the Blues during his loan stint but despite their hopes, Birmingham City missed out on a reunion in the summer as Wolves opted to hold onto him. A permanent return could be best for all, with the 25-year-old yet to force his way into the side back with parent club.

Birmingham City’s transfer business remains up in the air amid their ownership situation though, so it could be that the Blues hold off on spending big fees for now and wait for other opportunities to arise.