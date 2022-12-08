West Brom handed transfer boost as Championship boss seemingly green lights midfielder’s sale

West Brom transfer target Jon Russell will seemingly be free to leave Huddersfield Town in January after Mark Fotheringham opened up on his situation at the club.

West Brom were linked with a move for the Huddersfield Town man last weekend, with uncertainty surrounding his future.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and after claims that he’d been frozen out of the squad amid a contract impasse, it seems the door will be open for him to move on.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Fotheringham admitted that Russell has found it hard under his management, going on to say there’s academy players like Brahima Diarra and Etienne Camara that can’t be held back any more.

He went on to wish the former Chelsea youngster all the best, adding he hopes a good solution emerges in January.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Jon’s a good lad, he’s just found it hard under me. I gave him his start at Reading and it didn’t quite work out and I just feel with Etienne, Diarra and these players, I can’t hold them back any longer, and they’ve forced their way into this team.

“I’ve also got to analyse what happened at the start of this season when there was only [two wins] from 11 or 12 games and now I’m winning games with these young players, and they’re coming on and impacting games. I just feel that I need to keep pushing them.

“I wish Jon all the best in his career and I hope that he finds a really good solution for himself in January.”

Time for West Brom to pounce?

Russell looked encouraging in his Huddersfield Town breakthrough under Corberan and after a difficult first half of the season under new management, a reunion with his former boss at West Brom could be just what he needs,

It would give him some confidence again and open the door to a new chapter at The Hawthorns after breaking into senior football with the Terriers.

Whether or not a move to the Baggies pans out, it remains to be see. However, Fotheringham seems confident he will be heading for pastures new this winter as his contract runs down.