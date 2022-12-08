Transfer insider makes contrasting Burnley claim regarding club’s striker search

Alan Nixon says that Burnley will make ‘good money’ available for a striker signing in January.

Many have talked about Burnley’s squad depth this season and how it’s playing a huge part in their success so far under Vincent Kompany.

But the Belgian is running a fine line with his strikers, relying heavily upon Jay Rodriguez.

An injury to him would really give Kompany a selection issue and ahead of January, many are expecting the Clarets to eye up a new striker.

LancsLive’s Alex James recently said that Burnley won’t over-spend on a new no.9 in January, but Nixon has contrasted this claim, saying that the Clarets will make ‘good money available for a striker’ in the New Year.

Burnley have recently been linked with Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres who’s enjoying another prolific season in the Championship.