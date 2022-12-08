‘They could be on the losing side’ – Reading v Coventry City prediction: The72

Reading host Coventry City this weekend as Championship action gets back underway.

Despite a surprisingly strong start to the campaign, Reading have since slipped to 13th in the league standings after a poor run of form which has seen them win just two of their last 10 games.

Their last outing saw them beat Hull City away from home and so they will be hoping this is a turning point in their season. Despite being in the bottom half, a win could take them level on points with QPR in 6th place should other results go their way.

However, that will be a tough task as they take on a Coventry City side rejuvenated before the World Cup break. Mark Robins’ side have won four games in a row and have jumped from bottom of the league to 12th, coincidentally level on points with this weekend’s opponents Reading.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Oli Dixon

“It looks clear now that Reading overachieved in the first couple of months of the campaign as they are now starting to look like the side that struggled last season. Two wins in 10 means they need to turn it around quickly if they are to keep any hopes of a top-six finish alive.

“But they are facing one of the most in-form sides in the division in Coventry City. Their four wins on the spin without conceding a goal doesn’t bode well for Paul Ince’s side coming into this one, and I think they could be on the losing side again here.

“I expect to see the Sky Blues extend their winning run and to keep another clean sheet against the Royals.”

Score prediction: Reading 0-2 Coventry City

Luke Phelps

“Reading are steadily falling down the table as I thought they would, following a surprisingly strong start to the season.

“Coventry meanwhile are moving up the table, and fast – they’re really starting to look like a force and I think they might be a dark horse in the race for top-six this season.

“Their form before the break was very good and their form on the road of late has been likewise, so I’m going to predict a Coventry City win in this one.”

Score prediction: Reading 1-2 Coventry City