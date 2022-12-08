‘Their run might end here’ – Oxford United v Barnsley prediction: The72

Oxford United host Barnsley in League One action this weekend.

Oxford United come into this weekend’s clash with the Tykes on a run of seven games undefeated in League One, although they have drawn five of those games.

The run has left them in 14th place are 20 games, although the tightly-packed nature of the division means they’re still only six points away from the play-offs.

As for Barnsley, they’re really starting to gain momentum under Michael Duff, winning four consecutive League One games. Their form has lifted them to 4th place above Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United, but they still sit eight points behind 3rd placed Sheffield Wednesday.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s tie, a handful of The72’s writers have made their score predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“For the most part, it hasn’t been easy viewing for Oxford United’s home faithful this season, and with the visit of Barnsley approaching, they might be in for a tricky afternoon.

“The U’s have picked up some decent points and their current unbeaten run is promising, but they need to start turning some of these draws into victories if they’re going to have a say on the play-off picture this season.

“I think their run might end here though. Barnsley are flying and I can see them making it five-in-a-row here.”

Score prediction: Oxford United 0-2 Barnsley

Luke Phelps

“To be honest, I expected Oxford to be in Barnsley’s position right now, and Barnsley to be in Oxford’s position.

“Michael Duff is doing better than I thought he would in charge of Barnsley – they’re going from strength-to-strength this season and I think they could yet unsettle the top three.

“Oxford though are under-performing. But there’s still plenty of time for them to turn their season around, and they have some good players who could help do that.

“Unfortunately for the U’s though, I can see Barnsley scraping a narrow away win in this one.”

Score prediction: Oxford United 0-1 Barnsley