‘The ideal opponent’ – Millwall v Wigan Athletic prediction: The72

Millwall welcome Wigan Athletic in the Championship this weekend.

The Lions come into this one on the back of a heavy 3-0 defeat away to Sunderland last weekend. Gary Rowett’s side were undone in the second half, giving fans more cause for concern over their recent form.

Their previous win over Preston North End was impressive, but before that they’d failed to score in three straight-games – form which has seen them drop out the play-offs.

The Tics go into their first game under Kolo Toure. Toure is entering his first managerial job and it’s a big one – Wigan have won just one of their last eight and are in danger of relegation this season.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Despite the loss last weekend, Millwall have the advantage of having returned to action a week earlier than their opponents and that could count for a lot – Rowett’s side need a reaction and Wigan Athletic could be the ideal opponent.

“Toure will be looking for the new manager bounce this weekend. His side did beat Blackpool last time out, but that was over a month ago and there will be cobwebs to dust off.

“For me, I think the pressure Millwall are under to react alongside the fast-start I expect from a Wigan side under Toure will make an intriguing affair, and one which will be split evenly.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-1 Wigan Athletic

Luke Phelps

“I’m really excited to see how Toure does at Wigan. I think this appointment might surprise a few people but I think it’s a huge ask to steer Wigan clear of relegation this season, given their lack of squad depth.

“And a trip to The Den is never easy. Millwall have banked on their home form once again this season and Rowett will be banking on another win this weekend.

“Toure’s anointment adds an interesting edge to this match, but I think his tenure will start with a narrow defeat.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-0 Wigan Athletic