Sunderland, Watford, West Brom among clubs looking to sign Scotland international in January

Norwich City, Sunderland, Watford, and West Brom are among the Football League teams eyeing up a January move for Hibernian and Scotland defender Ryan Porteous, reports claim.

Porteous, 23, sees his Hibernian contract expire at the end of this season, having recently turned down the offer of a new deal.

He’s been linked with move to the Football League in the past but fresh reports are claiming that Porteous is set to be moved in January, and that the Championship is his likeliest destination.

It’s claimed that Norwich City, Sunderland, Watford, and West Brom are among the teams interested.

Porteous has been a key member of the Hibs first-team for a number of years now, with 115 league appearances to his name so far, and one cap for Scotland which he earned in September this year.

The race for Ryan…

Porteous has been mentioned alongside a number of Championship clubs in the past. But with his contract running down and the player making it clear he wants to move on, it seems like his transfer could come in January.

He’s clearly not short of suitors in the Championship which seems to be the league he’ll end up in, though who might win the race for his signature remains to be seen.

English clubs can seal a pre-contract agreement with him in January given the fact that he doesn’t currently play in England, though this won’t be favourable for Hibs who are seemingly keen on a permanent sale in January.

So it could come down to who outs the most amount of money on the table.

All four of the clubs mentioned above may have money to spend in January and all would be attractive options for Porteous.

It’s a difficult one to predict at this stage but it looks like the Scotland international could be on his way to England in the New Year.