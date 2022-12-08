Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and QPR among sides eyeing 26-year-old striker, report claims

Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and QPR are among the sides claimed to be keen on Brighton and Hove Albion’s Denis Undav ahead of the January window.

Brighton recruited German forward Undav in January 2022 and after he saw out the 2021/22 campaign with Union SG, he’s been with his parent club this season.

He tallied a massive 27 goals and 13 assists last season, totalling 40 goal contributions in 41 games.

However, his game time with Brighton has been limited this season and now, the 26-year-old striker is being linked with a winter move away from the Premier League club.

A report from Football League World has said that Undav is attracting interest from a host of Championship sides. Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, QPR, Burnley, Coventry City and Norwich City are all claimed to have made loan enquiries regarding the striker.

Clubs from Germany and Belgium are also said to be interested in the striker ahead of January.

A smart target…

If Undav is on the radar of the aforementioned Championship sides, then he could end up being the perfect signing for the second half of the season.

Yes, the goals haven’t flowed on these shores just yet. But, his contributions in Belgium last season showed exactly what he’s capable of, so he could be a big hit in the second-tier.

Not only is he a dangerous goalscorer but he’s brilliant at bringing his fellow attackers into the game, as displayed by his impressive assist totals with Union SG, TSV Havelse and SV Meppen.

It remains to be seen if Brighton will let him go, but Undav could be a brilliant signing for one of Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, QPR, Burnley, Coventry City or Norwich City this winter.