‘Slightly weaker’ – Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers host Preston North End in the return of Championship action this weekend.

Rovers sit 3rd in the table following a lengthy period without any action due to the ongoing World Cup. Blackburn Rovers have been the victim of inconsistency so far this season, but they have won three of their last five league outings.

Their last outing ended a disappointing 3-0 defeat to rivals Burnley but since then, they’ve won friendly fixtures v friendly wins over Hearts and Ajax.

The Lilywhites again have won three of their last five. Their last league outing ended a 4-2 defeat v Millwall, but hopefully for them the break has allowed time to fine-tune things on the training ground ahead of their return.

Blackburn sit in 3rd and Preston in 9th ahead of this one.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Blackburn Rovers are in a strong position. They have a good chance of being in or around the play-offs come May. But their last defeat against Burnley was rather toothless and the break probably came at the right time.

“The visitors struggled early on when it came to scoring goals, but they had no problem keeping clean sheets. However, it’s now undeniable that they’ve become slightly weaker at the back and Blackburn Rovers will be looking to pounce on that.

“Both sides are on similar form and their styles should create a relatively even match-up, but I do see Rovers getting over the line this weekend.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Preston North End

1 of 12 What is this stadium called? Loftus Road Portman Road St Andrew's Hillsborough

Luke Phelps

“After defeat v Burnley, Blackburn should be raring to get a win in what will be another tough, local derby.

“Rovers are formidable at home but Preston are a force on the road, so this should make for a really interesting and tight affair.

“It’s always difficult predicting the outcome of early kicks offs and so I’m going to have to sit on the fence for this one and say draw.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Preston North End