Sheffield United eyeing January swoop for Wales U21 skipper currently playing in League One

Sheffield United are ‘plotting a move’ for Burton Albion’s Terry Taylor, reports Football Insider.

Taylor, 21, currently plays for League One side Burton Albion and also captains the Welsh U21 side.

The former Wolves youngsters is out of contract at Burton at the end of this season though, with Burton Albion said to be bracing themselves for January offers.

Football Insider say that the Blades have scouted Taylor in his last three outings for the Brewers – Taylor has featured 18 times in League One this season, after making just 16 league appearances in the entirety of last season.

1 of 15 What club does John Lundstram play for now? Celtic Rangers Hibernian Motherwell

The Blades currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship table and return to action v bottom club Huddersfield Town this weekend.

What next for Taylor?

Given Taylor’s contract situation, it makes this transfer a little more complicated.

Sheffield United won’t want to overpay for a player that they could sign for free at the end of the season. As for Burton, they won’t want to lose a key player midway through a rleegaiotn battle, but they also might not want to lose him for nothing next summer.

How much he might cost the Blades remains to be seen. But given his lack of actual first-team experience, he shouldn’t cost Sheffield United a crazy amount of money.

He certainly seems to be a player with a bright future and Sheffield United are well-known for poaching players from lower leagues, and developing them into top players.

Taylor could well be the next.