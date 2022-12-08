Rob Edwards reveals double Luton Town player boost ahead of Middlesbrough clash

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards will have Tom Lockyer and Ethan Horvath available for this weekend’s Championship clash v Middlesbrough.

Edwards’ Luton Town tenure gets underway this weekend, when he takes his new side to Middlesbrough.

Boro have also undergone a managerial change this season with Michael Carrick replacing Chris Wilder earlier in the campaign.

And the former Manchester United favourite has enjoyed a good start to life in the dugout, with his side unbeaten in their last four league outings.

Edwards though will be looking to continue the good work put in place by Nathan Jones before him, and that task may be made easier this weekend with Edwards able to call upon Lockyer and Horvath.

The pair were representing Wales and USA repetitively at the World Cup.

But speaking to BBC journalist Geoff Doyle, Edwards has revealed that both are backing in training and available for selection this weekend.

Edwards: Lockyer was back training Monday & Horvath today. Both ok to play. Other injured players getting closer but all still out. Woodrow & Potts closest. Won’t be major change to style. Has focussed on getting across ‘key principles’ Will feel proud @ 3pm #hatters @BBCSport3CR — Geoff Doyle (@GeoffDoyle1) December 8, 2022

As per Doyle’s tweet, Edwards won’t be looking to change things up too much, whilst injured duo Cauley Woodrow and Dann Potts are closing in on their returns.

An exciting game ahead…

Whilst there’s the obvious pressures of a new job, Edwards may come into this Luton Town job with less pressure than most who take on a Championship job midway through a campaign.

Luton Town are already in a good position in the table and they have a good set of players. A top-six finish, whilst obvious preferable, won’t be the main aim for Edwards in his first half-season at the helm, and the thought of a relegation scrap seems far-fetched.

A trip to Boro is a tough opening game but having both Lockyer and Horvath back will be a boost – Lockyer especially, as he’s been a key player for Luton Town this season.

Luton v Middlesbrough kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.