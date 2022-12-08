Reporters gives damning one-word assessment of Charlton Athletic’s defeat v Stockport County

Charlton Athletic succumbed to a 3-1 defeat away at Stockport County in the FA Cup last night.

It was Charlton Athletic’s first game since the club axed Ben Garner.

Anthony Hayes led the Addicks into this one but it’d end in defeat, with Charlton’s only goal of the night coming courtesy of an own goal from the hosts.

And taking to Twitter after the game, South London Press reporter Richard Cawley gave a short but damning verdict on the game:

FT Stockport 3 #cafc 1. In summary…..abysmal. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) December 7, 2022

Charlton return to league duties this weekend when they travel to strugglers Morecambe, in what will be seen as a must-win game by many.

But the Addicks go into this one without a win in their last six games in all competitions, and without a league win in their last five.

Tough times for Charlton…

At times this season, Garner and Charlton looked to be making progress. But right now, the club is in a bit of turmoil and relegation into League Two is something that can’t be ruled out.

Last night’s game at Stockport was a good chance for Hayes to guide Charlton to a much-needed win, and instil some confidence back into the side.

But defeat leaves a sour taste and going into what is a huge game v bottom club Morecambe this weekend, there’s a lot of pressure to deliver a win.

Another defeat will really spell bad news for Charlton Athletic. But a win could well kick-start of a good run of form.

Charlton Athletic v Morecambe kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.