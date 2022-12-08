Reporter shares exciting Ross Stewart update ahead of Sunderland’s clash v West Brom

Sunderland Echo reporter Phil Smith says Ross Stewart is likely to be named on the bench for Sunderland’s upcoming Championship clash v West Brom.

Stewart last featured in August having been sidelined with a thigh injury sustained in the warm-up of a Championship game v Middlesbrough earlier in the season.

But the Black Cats played Boro in a behind-closed-doors friendly yesterday and Smith has revealed that Stewart scored in that game, and that he’s likely to be named on the bench for Monday’s game v West Brom.

He tweeted:

Ross Stewart scored against Boro in a behind-closed-doors game yday. There's a chance he features on Monday – likely to make the bench.#SAFC — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) December 8, 2022

Stewart has also been linked with Middlesbrough recently, with reports suggesting that the Scot could be moved on in January if he doesn’t pen a new contract at the Stadium of Light.

For now though, all involved with the club will be praying that Stewart can hit the ground running for Tony Mowbray’s side, who made a winning return to Championship action last weekend when they thumped Millwall.

Stewart back in action…

Sunderland sit in 10th place of the Championship table ahead of this weekend’s round of fixtures.

To say that the club has undergone a managerial change and spent the last three months without their star striker, they’ve done really, really well.

It takes the pressure off Stewart slightly as he closes in on his return to action, and Mowbray won’t rush him back.

But his return will certainly be a huge boost for the club and if he can find his scoring touch soon, then Sunderland may well be looking at a top-six push come the end of the season.

But a game v West Brom will be a difficult one on Monday with Carlos Corberan’s side looking a much better outfit.

The game kicks off at 8pm on Monday night and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.