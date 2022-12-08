Report reveals whether or not Aston Villa will recall Tim Iroegbunam from QPR loan spell

Aston Villa’s Tim Iroegbunam looks set to remain on loan at QPR for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

Iroegbunam, 19, joined QPR on loan from Aston Villa earlier this season.

Since, the Englishman has featured 13 times in the Championship and although he’s failed to record a goal or assist, he’s been largely impressive.

And many QPR fans would’ve been fearing a potential recall in January. But an emerging report from BirminghamLive has suggested that Iroegbunam is set to stay in west London.

Writing in a Villa Q&A, reporter Ashley Preece simple writes that Iroegbunam ‘will remain at QPR for the second half of season’.