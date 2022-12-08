Report reveals Aston Villa starlet’s likeliest transfer outcome this January amid Preston return hopes

Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer will most likely head out on loan this winter amid recent speculation over a return to Preston North End, it has been said.

Aston Villa starlet Archer was a huge hit at Preston North End over the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

The striker managed seven goals and one assists in 20 outings for the Lilywhites but wasn’t allowed out on loan for the first half of the season. Since then though, he’s been restricted to cameo appearances off the bench for Villa.

Rumours have emerged about a potential Championship loan switch ahead of January too. Sunderland have been credited with interest, while non-league forward Jordan Archer, older brother of Cameron, has said he ‘would love’ to return to Preston North End.

Now, with the January window nearing, Birmingham Live reporter Ashley Preece has issued an update that could encourage the likes of Preston and Sunderland.

He has stated that with Unai Emery keen on adding to his attacking ranks, a loan exit ‘appears most likely’ for Archer. It comes amid links with Marcus Thuram and Matheus Cunha.

Best for Archer?

There’s no doubt about Archer’s talents, and at his age, senior game time is a must for his development.

If a first-team spot isn’t going to be available at Villa Park, it only makes sense for him to head back to the Championship.

Sunderland need their attacking options bolstered and Preston are in dire need of a goalscorer. Archer proved he could be just that in his first stint at Deepdale, also helping get the best out of Emil Riis thanks to his fantastic link-up play.

Given his claimed interest in a Preston return and with this latest update from Preece, you would think Ryan Lowe and the Lilywhites are hopeful that a reunion deal can be struck in the January window.