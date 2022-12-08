QPR closing in on 44-year-old manager, report claims

Neil Critchley is ‘closing in’ on the QPR job, reports claim.

QPR are without a manager as they gear up for their return to Championship at home to Burnley this weekend.

The R’s saw Michael Beale leave for Rangers last month, but it seems like former Blackpool boss Critchley is set to take over in west London.

Emerging reports claim that the former Liverpool and Aston Villa coach is closing in on the R’s job, with this appointment said to be looking ‘likely’.

The 44-year-old oversaw 109 games in charge of Blackpool between 2020 and 2020, leaving with a win percentage of 41.28% after guiding the club to promotion from League One in 2021.