Plymouth Argyle handed welcoming injury boost, but question marks remain over two players

Plymouth Argyle centre-back Dan Scarr is set to return against Cambridge United this weekend but Nigel Lonwijk and Brendan Galloway will be assessed on Friday, Steven Schumacher has said.

Plymouth Argyle have had to fare without key defender Scarr for over a month now, but a promising update first emerged last week when Schumacher confirmed he had made a return to training.

He had spent time out through a red card suspension before too, so fans will be eager to see him back in the side as the Pilgrims search for a first League One win in three games.

Now, with the Cambridge United clash approaching, it seems Scarr will be good to go.

Schumacher has told Plymouth Live that the popular defender has come through training. He said:

“Dan is looking okay. He trained today. It’s his first day in full contact with the group, which was planned and he did well.

“It was really good to have him back. He’s a big presence for us and we will see how he goes tomorrow.”

However, Dutchman Lonwijk has been unwell and missed Tuesday and Wednesday’s sessions. He was back amongst the group on Thursday but will be monitored over the next day. Galloway will also be checked tomorrow morning after feeling an issue on Tuesday.

“The bang that he had on his hip seems to have settled down, which is good, but Nigel hasn’t been well this week,” he said on Lonwijk.

“He has had a bit of an illness so we didn’t see him Tuesday or Wednesday. He was in the building today, wasn’t 100 per cent but trained so we will just monitor him over the next 24 hours or so.

“We have got a little issue with Brendan Galloway that we need to have a look at,” Schumacher went on to say.

“He didn’t train today so we will see how he is in the morning.

“So Nigel will be available hopefully, Scarrsy will be available and we will have to see about Brendan. He trained on Tuesday and came off saying he felt a little bit tight in behind his knee.”

Fingers crossed…

With Scarr looking on course to return, it will be hoped that Lonwijk is well enough and ready to feature too, although it seems as though the Pilgrims may have to lean on the side of caution regarding Galloway.

Schumacher and co will know all too well how Galloway has struggled with injuries before and putting him at risk of re-injury would be an unnecessary move, so it remains to be seen how they act on his new concern.

After three games without a win, the Pilgrims will be determined to get back to winning ways against Mark Bonner’s side.