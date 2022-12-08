Peterborough United could offload defensive duo this winter, report says

Peterborough United could allow defenders Joe Tomlinson and Benjamin Mensah to move on if they can find replacements, the Peterborough Telegraph has said.

Peterborough United currently have Dan Butler and Joe Ward as their go-to options at left and right-back.

Harrison Burrows has also been deployed on the left but he’s proven to be a much bigger success when played in a more attacking role on the left-hand side or as a no.10. As for the right, Nathan Thompson and Josh Knight have filled in there, but they are better off as centre-backs.

Subsequently, club chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said on his podcast that more competition could be sought for Butler and Ward in the transfer window.

He made the revelation on his Hard Truths podcast, and the Peterborough Telegraph has now said that it could push youngsters Tomlinson and Mensah out the exit doors.

Both have struggled for game time at London Road and if further additions come in, they could be allowed to leave.

Best for both?

Neither Tomlinson or Mensah have kicked on quite as much as Posh would have hoped.

The former signed after an impressive stint in the National League with Eastleigh but hasn’t been able to nail down a regular spot, struggling with injuries at times too. The same goes for academy graduate Mensah, with injury struggles preventing him from really pushing on and breaking into the side.

There’s no doubt that both are promising players and they have plenty of time to maximise their respective potentials. However, if regular game time isn’t going to come with Peterborough United, January exits could be best for the pair.