Paul Heckingbottom makes revelation over Sheffield United star’s situation after Marseille dream admission

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said there’s no change on Iliman Ndiaye’s contract situation, with his representatives keen for him to explore other options.

Sheffield United star Ndiaye’s rise over the last 18 months or so has made for great viewing at Bramall Lane.

He’s made his way into the Blades’ first-team and hasn’t looked back since, cementing himself as a key player under Heckingbottom with nine goals and two assists in 21 Championship games so far this season.

The 22-year-old even earned a World Cup place with Senegal, playing three times for Aliou Cisse’s side.

Unsurprisingly, his rise has led to speculation over his future, and with his deal up in 2024, there are concerns that he could be heading for the Sheffield United exit door sooner rather than later. Ndiaye recently opened up on his dream to return to former club Marseille one day and now, Heckingbottom has issued an update on his situation.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, he said there’s been no change in his contract situation and added his representatives have other things in mind, saying:

“Nothing has changed with that [the new deal]. If he doesn’t want to sign it, he doesn’t sign it.

“He knows we want him and everyone has made it clear but that’s up to his agent to come to the table and start talking. There’s been no conversations. We want him to stay, he’s happy, he knows it but his people, his representatives have got other things they want to do as you can imagine and they want him to explore that.