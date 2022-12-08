Millwall’s stance on 21-year-old’s immediate future revealed ahead of January

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said the club are not currently planning to recall Alex Mitchell from his loan spell with St. Johnstone.

Millwall opted to send centre-back Mitchell out on loan again for the 2022/23 campaign.

The 21-year-old has made a good start to his senior career, impressing on loan with Bromley before earning a shot in the EFL with Leyton Orient last season. He performed well there too, but despite a promising pre-season with the Lions, he was sent out on loan again for this campaign, but this time to Scotland with St. Johnstone.

He’s found regular game time with Callum Davidson’s side too. Mitchell has started all but one Scottish Premiership game, only missing out on their draw with Motherwell last time out through suspension.

His performances have led to the inevitable questions over a winter recall, but speaking to the Southwark News, Millwall boss Rowett has said that unless injuries crop up, Mitchell will likely see out the season with St. Johnstone. He said:

“I spoke to Callum the other day about it, our intention is that he stays there for the season.

“I can’t guarantee what’s going to happen in January, we might pick up an injury or two and it could force our hand to change that thinking. Our thinking at this current moment is that he’s doing really well there, he’s learning under a good manager and learning through highs and lows of a loan.

“The intention is that he stays out there and that’s what we’ll do unless anything changes.”

Best for Mitchell?

While Mitchell isn’t quite in Millwall’s first-team plans, it seems best for his development that he plays regularly elsewhere.

That’s not to say that he might not come into contention sooner rather than later though. He’s impressing out on loan yet again and he put a good case in for a senior role in pre-season, so it might not be long before he’s playing regular football at The Den.

He’s only made one senior appearance for the Lions thus far but at only 21, the promising centre-back looks as though he’s got a future in Rowett’s first-team on the horizon.