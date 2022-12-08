Middlesbrough man signs new long-term deal

Middlesbrough have announced midfielder Hayden Hackney has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal with the club.

Middlesbrough interim boss Leo Percovich only handed Hackney his Championship debut two months ago but he has quickly established himself as a first-team regular since.

With new head coach Michael Carrick taking over in recent weeks, many were expecting to see him opt for experience in the middle of the pitch, particularly given Boro were in a relegation fight. However, despite one less place available in midfield after switching from Chris Wilder’s 5-3-2 to a 4-4-2, Hackney kept his place.

He has edged out the likes of Matt Crooks and Alex Mowatt and he repaid his manager’s faith having impressed in the Boro midfield. He has been rewarded with a new contract, with the club confirming the news via their official website today.

A huge boost for Middlesbrough…

Hackney has been brilliant since making the step up into the first-team and he deserves a long-term contract extension as a result. The news comes as a huge boost to Boro given that the midfielder’s previous deal was set to come to its conclusion at the end of this season.

Hackney will now feel a valued member of the squad if he didn’t already. The long-term deal shows both Carrick and the Middlesbrough board’s faith in the player, and he is expected to continue to be a permanent fixture in the first-team for years to come.

He has provided something different to what is at Carrick’s disposal in his position. He has been fearless in possession, driving at the opposition and it has been hugely refreshing, especially considering their lack of mobility in midfield under previous boss Wilder.

The 20-year-old will likely start when Middlesbrough’s season gets back underway this weekend, as the Teessiders host Luton Town at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon.