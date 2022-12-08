Mark Hughes wanted to bring 30-year-old to Bradford City, report claims

Bradford City boss Mark Hughes wanted to bring John Bostock to Valley Parade before he opted to join Notts County instead, Football League World has said.

Bradford City are hopeful of mounting a push for promotion back to League One this season and some winter additions could help Hughes and co in their bid to end the Bantams’ extended stay in the fourth-tier.

Outside of the window though, there’s always the opportunity to recruit from the free agents market.

Now, it has been claimed by Football League World that one player without a club that has been on Hughes’ radar is ex-Spurs and Crystal Palace midfielder Bostock.

The 30-year-old has now completed a move to National League side Notts County, but it is said that Hughes was keen to bring him to Valley Parade to bolster his midfield options too.

However, given that he’s based in Nottingham, he opted to join the Magpies instead.

A missed opportunity?

A player of Bostock’s experience and pedigree could’ve been a worthy addition at League Two level.

That said though, Hughes already has a good amount of midfield options at his disposal, so it could have left his midfield department a little crowded. Richie Smallwood, Yann Songo’o, Levi Sutton and Ryan East are all able to play there, as is Alex Gillead, who has moved into the middle after spending much of his career on the wing.

A free agent move is often worth the gamble, but if Hughes does want to add a midfielder, he’ll soon have the chance to bring someone in when the transfer window opens again in a few week’s time.