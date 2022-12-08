‘In for a shock’ – Swansea City v Norwich City prediction: The72

Swansea City host Norwich City in the Championship this weekend.

The Swans come into this one in poor form – the Welsh side have failed to win in their last five outings. Russell Martin’s side do still sit in a favourable position despite a poor run of form, sitting 8th, outside of the top-six only on goal difference.

Norwich City meanwhile come into this one on the back of a loss against Middlesbrough, but Dean Smith’s side will still fancy themselves when it comes to the business end of the campaign.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“The hosts are struggling. Martin has been credited for having his side play some attractive stuff, but results must soon turn a corner before it’s too late. Swansea City though have managed to get the better of top-six opponents throughout this season, which will give them confidence this weekend.

“Smith will be expecting a return to the Premier League this season, but I think his side will be in for a shock if they don’t up their game.

“I think the extended break will have come at the right time for both sides, especially the hosts, and the winner of this one is likely the side who start fastest. However, unfortunately for the Swans, I can see the Canaries winning this one.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 0-2 Norwich City

Luke Phelps

“Only one point separates these two teams in the league standings. Both have had decent seasons so far but Norwich are the side that you’d expect to be a bit higher up in the table come the end of the season.

“Still, I don’t think Norwich will get promoted this season. They don’t look as strong as they have in previous Championship campaigns and so I think the Swans will take something from this game.

“Martin not only has his side playing attractive football, but efficient football too – I’m going to say draw in this one.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Norwich City