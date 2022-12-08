Gary Rowett confirms Millwall ‘tried to sign’ current Sunderland ace in the summer

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has admitted the Lions tried to sign Ellis Simms from Everton in the summer before he headed to Sunderland.

Millwall have made good use of the loan market in recent seasons.

They recruited a pair of Premier League talents in the summer too, bringing in Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton from Leeds United while Callum Styles was snapped up on an initial loan deal from Barnsley.

However, it seems that if the Lions had their way, another top-flight talent would’ve joined in the form of Everton loanee Simms.

As quoted by the Southwark News, Millwall boss Rowett has admitted that they tried to recruit the talent Toffees striker before Sunderland ended up striking a deal for his services in the summer.

The Lions were indeed mentioned as one of the sides keen on Simms, and when discussing potential additions, Rowett admitted the striker was one they wanted previously. He said:

“In an ideal world, you want more continuity in your squad,” he said.

“It’s something that we probably, as a club, need to be mindful of. Then again, you always want to be maximise the position for the budget and sometimes that might be a loan player rather than a permanent player.

“Ellis Simms is an example of that at Sunderland. He’s a player we tried to sign, he went to Sunderland and although he’s on loan, he’s someone you might not be able to buy at this level at that age.”

Just what Millwall need?

Although Ziam Flemming’s prolific form has helped lift Rowett’s side up the table, a goalscoring striker wouldn’t go amiss at The Den at the moment.

The current crop have struggled for consistency and with Simms notching up five goals and two assists in 13 outings for the Black Cats, the Lions may well be rueing the fact they missed out on the Everton starlet.

His full focus will be on helping Tony Mowbray’s side in their bid to ruffle some feathers on their return to the Championship.

Meanwhile, Millwall could be battling the Black Cats in the race to sneak into the top-six, although the Lions could do with a prolific striker, so it will be interesting to see who, if anyone, emerges on their radar ahead of January.