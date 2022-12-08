Charlton Athletic manager latest: Ex-Portsmouth coach linked, former Championship boss among favourites

Charlton Athletic sacked Ben Garner earlier this week.

It comes after a fairly dismal first half of the 2022/23 League One campaign, with Charlton Athletic currently slumped in 17th place of the table.

And last night the Addicks fell to a 3-1 defeat at Stockport County in the FA Cup, piling more misery on the club as they gear up to face bottom club Morecambe in League One this weekend.

Ahead of the game, we look at the latest on the club’s managerial search…

The obvious candidates will come in and out of bookies’ lists, but the first name to be actually linked with the position was Dean Holden.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealed on Twitter that the 43-year-old coach is among the favourites for the Charlton job, amid reports linking him with a potential coaching role at Sheffield United.

Holden is highly-regarded in the coaching world having previously worked as Lee Johnson’s no.2 at both Oldham Athletic and Bristol City – he replaced Johnson at Bristol City in 2020, but lasted just six months at the helm.

He was most recently assistant to Michael O’Neill at Stoke City.

And another name has come into contention this morning, with Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas linking England U20 boss Ian Foster with a move to The Valley.

Foster, 46, has previously held coaching roles at both Coventry City and Portsmouth but has made his name in the England set up, having managed the Three Lions’ U18, U19, and now U20 sides.

And those two names seem to be the only two names actually in contention so far.

There’s no suggestion as to when Charlton Athletic will look to have a new manager in place, but there’s certainly a lot of pressure on Thomas Sandgaard to make the right appointment this time round.