Middlesbrough may sit way down in 15th as things stand but they are just four points from a place in the division’s top six.

Middlesbrough have seriously underperformed this season. Their squad is strong and they proved their worth last season, narrowly missing out on a place in the play-offs on the final day.

But despite keeping relatively the same team, minus Marcus Tavernier and a handful of loanees, their 2022/23 season spluttered and they found themselves in the bottom three before they took action by sacking Chris Wilder.

Leo Percovich was in interim charge for five games, but their season seems to have turned a corner with the appointment of Michael Carrick. The former Manchester United and England midfielder has transformed Boro in recent weeks, winning three, drawing one and losing one in his five games in charge.

There is of course the risk that this is the ‘new manager bounce’, but players look to be playing with confidence and Carrick is getting a tune out of those who were underperforming under Wilder.

Can Middlesbrough really compete for a top-six finish this season?

The reality is, despite their slow start, they are just four points off the top six and are in really good form. They are playing on the front foot and look to already have an identity under Carrick. He will hope his side can maintain their momentum between now and the end of the season.

Over the next eight games they face six of the current top 11 teams, starting with Luton Town on Saturday. The next couple of months will prove decisive if Boro are to reach their goal and achieve a place in the top six when May comes around.

But one factor they have to make the most of before then is the January transfer window.

Where do Middlesbrough need to improve to help their chances?

Middlesbrough do have options in every position and can afford to rotate game to game without significantly weakening their starting XI. It is a luxury that not a lot of clubs have, but despite this, it is clear they need a couple of new additions to freshen things up and help their chances of a top-six finish.

Another striker seems to be high on the list given their links to Brighton’s Evan Ferguson and Sunderland’s Ross Stewart. Top scorer Chuba Akpom has stepped up so far, yet a strike partner could be what Boro need to solidify a place in the play-offs.

Perhaps a new right-back and a left-midfielder would also be options for the Teessiders to consider. Tommy Smith is the first-choice right-back and provides plenty of experience, but Carrick could dip into the market for a long-term solution. Whilst Riley McGree has filled in out of position at left-midfield, and so Boro could look for a more natural fit.

Whatever happens over the coming months, Middlesbrough are more than capable of achieving a place in the top six. They have the players, the head coach, the resources, the chairman and the form at present. A couple of new additions will only help their cause, but it is the results and performances which will ultimately determine their fate.