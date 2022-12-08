Aston Villa man wanted by Norwich City and West Brom ahead of January, report claims

Norwich City and West Brom are both interested in signing Aston Villa youngster Lamare Bogarde on loan, reports Football Insider.

Bogarde, 18, is yet to make his Premier League debut for Aston Villa.

The young Dutchman though is clearly showing a lot of promise as Football Insider are reporting that Championship duo Norwich City and West Brom are keen on signing him on loan in January.

They write that Norwich City could have an advantage in this transfer pursuit given Smith’s previous Aston Villa ties.

But current Villa boss Unai Emery is yet to decide on whether or not to let Bogarde leave on a temporary basis, and Football Insider say that the Spaniard will ‘run the rule’ over Bogarde this week.