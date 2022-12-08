‘Could slip up’ – Sheffield United v Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

Sheffield United host Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town are back in league action after the World Cup break, and both will be hoping to embark on a successful festive period to set themselves up well for the second half of the season.

The Blades come into this tie three points away from 1st placed Burnley in 2nd and will be keen build a gap to the chasing pack, with Blackburn Rovers and now Watford pushing to break into the top two.

As for Huddersfield Town, the second half of the season will need to be far better than the first if they’re to survive this season.

Mark Fotheringham’s side are bottom of the Championship coming into this weekend’s fixtures and four points away from safety. They managed a win over QPR and a draw against Swansea City before the break though, so it will be hoped the Terriers have turned a corner.

Now though, ahead of this weekend’s clash, a handful of our writers make their score predictions…

James Ray

“After picking up some decent results just before the break, Huddersfield will be determined to kick on upon the return to Championship action. And, as good as Sheffield United have been this season, their home form in the league hasn’t been great.

“That could give them some confidence coming into this one, but the Blades are about as tough as it gets at the moment.

“They’re 2nd for a reason and on their day, they can rip any team in this league to shreds. Heckingbottom’s side should have the quality in their ranks to get this done, but don’t be surprised if the Terriers nick a point. That said, I am going for a home win though.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Huddersfield Town

1 of 12 What is this stadium called? Loftus Road Portman Road St Andrew's Hillsborough

Luke Phelps

“This is exactly the kind of game where Sheffield United could slip up. As good as they’ve been this season, they always seem to have a poor performance in them and they might be due one here.

“The Blades don’t always perform best against other Yorkshire teams either, but Huddersfield have been really, really poor.

“The break will have been a good time for Fotheringham to work with his players and I think they’ll be an improved side.

“Still, having said all of that, I reckon Sheffield United’s individual quality will get them over the line this weekend.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Huddersfield Town