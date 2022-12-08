‘A serious reality check’ – Ipswich Town v Peterborough United prediction: The72

Ipswich Town host Peterborough United in League One action on Saturday lunchtime.

Ipswich Town and Peterborough United are both firmly in the fight for promotion this season.

The Tractor Boys are scrapping it out with Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday at the very top of the table at the moment, although their failure to capitalise on a three-game winless streak for the Pilgrims means they still sit in 2nd.

Kieran McKenna will know his side are in for a tough test this weekend, but he’ll be hoping his Ipswich Town side can cause Posh more struggles on the road.

Peterborough United’s away form has really prevented them from getting involved in the top-two fight this season. A three-game losing streak has seen them slip to 6th too, with their poor form drawing criticism from fans across the board.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s clash, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“If the last three games weren’t enough, this weekend’s tie with Ipswich Town could be a serious reality check for the Posh.

“They’ve already fallen to nine defeats this season – only League One’s bottom six sides can say they have the same amount or more. Plenty of promotion bids have slipped away for them before too, and they’re at risk of seeing it happen again.

“Given Posh’s struggles on the road, this is a great chance for Ipswich to get a big three points on the board.

“I’ll back them to do so too. This should be a home win.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 2-0 Peterborough United

1 of 12 What is this stadium called? Loftus Road Portman Road St Andrew's Hillsborough

Luke Phelps

“Thankfully for Posh, a lot of their recent games haven’t been in League One – if they had been then they’d be plummeting down the table.

“But after this run of cup fixtures, McCann and his side can really start to focus on the league and cement their place in the play-offs.

“Ipswich though sit a staggering 11 points ahead of their opponents, and only four places above them in the table – that speaks volumes about the difference in class here.

“Town will be desperate to get back to winning ways after a tough game v Fleetwood last time out, and I think they’ll scrape a narrow win in this one.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 2-1 Peterborough United