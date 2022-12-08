3 Portsmouth youngsters to watch out for in 2023

When you think of bright young footballers, Portsmouth isn’t the academy that many people think of.

With limited talent over the last couple of years, only a handful of names come to mind with players like Matt Ritchie, Joel Ward, and Conor Chaplin being the most successful.

However, this season brought a bunch of new scholars and a few of them already look like they could break through next campaign.

Here we look at three Portsmouth youngsters to watch out for in 2023…

Toby Steward

Possibly Pompey’s biggest young talent is 17 year old goalkeeper Toby Steward. Before signing a professional contract in February 2022, Premier League clubs were sniffing around to try and get his signature.

Last season he trained with the first-team very regularly and he’s been involved in matchday squads against Wycombe Wanderers, AFC Wimbledon, and Sunderland.

He’s currently having a successful loan spell at Bognor Regis Town, so he is very much one to look out for in 2023.

Koby Mottoh

One of this season’s brightest talents, Mottoh has impressed Pompey fans with a high goals tally for the academy. He won Pompey’s September Goal of the Month and has also scored against fierce rivals Southampton in the Hampshire Cup.

Whilst he’s mainly a no.9, he can also play on the wing. Maybe a loan move could be beneficial for him in the second half of the season, but he’s certainly showing a lot of promise.

Alfie Bridgman

Bridgman, who has also signed a pro contract, has represented Malta at youth level and is also currently out on loan at Bognor Regis Town.

Over two loan spells with the Rocks, he has scored four goals in 16 appearances. His first call-up for Malta was in June 2022 and he’s now played twice for their U19 side.

He’s proving to be a goals-coring midfielder for Bognor Regis and that’s something that will surely be getting Cowley’s attention.