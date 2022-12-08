3 MK Dons youngsters to watch out for in 2023

MK Dons are struggling in League One, currently sitting in 22nd, although they still boast one of the youngest squads in the division.

In recent years, MK Dons have sold on a number of young talents such as Scott Twine, Harry Darling, and Matt O’Riley, who have all left the club for a combined fee of over £7million in the last year.

And with a plethora of young players to choose from, we look at three MK Dons youngsters to watch out for in 2023…

Callum Tripp

Tripp is yet to sign his first professional deal as an MK Dons player. But that has not stopped the 16-year-old from featuring in MK Dons’ matchday squads stretching back to November 2021 – at 15 years and two months he was an unused substitute against Stevenage in the FA Cup at Stadium MK.

After a brilliant pre-season with the first-team, Tripp made his debut as a substitute in the EFL Trophy against Cheltenham Town just days after his 16th birthday.

With room to develop in the U18s Tripp earns a place on this list.

Brooklyn Ilunga

Currently on loan at Hemel Hempstead, Ilunga has been exceptional in the glimpses that Dons fans have seen of him. The 19-year-old wing-back has made his mark in the National League South, making 16 appearances, and returns to Milton Keynes in January 2023 where he could potentially make his first league start for a struggling Dons side.

Ilunga is a product of the MK Dons youth academy, having joined the club at the age seven.

Matthew Dennis

Dennis joined the Dons from Norwich City U23s this summer, and he’s been thrown in at the deep end in the first half of the season to compensate for a number of first-team injuries.

The 20-year-old forward has played 21 times for the Dons this year, starting six and scoring six. He has shown his abilities with raw pace, power, and technical skill, and he could potentially be one to put his name on the team sheet more often than not in 2023.