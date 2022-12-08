3 Bristol City youngsters to watch out for in 2023

Bristol City currently sit 18th in the Championship table, one point above the relegation zone.

And Robins boss Nigel Pearson will no doubt be hoping for an improved second half of the season following the World Cup break.

Bleeding through young talent from the academy has been a real feature of Pearson’s time in charge thus far, with some impressive players making their mark on the first-team.

Here we look at three Bristol City youngsters to watch out for in 2023…

Dylan Kadji

Another academy product to look out for in 2023 is 19-year old midfielder Dylan Kadji. Kadji found the back of the net in his first start for the club away to Wycombe Wanderers in the second round of the Carabao Cup earlier this season. The young central midfielder also started against Lincoln City in the next round of the cup, where Bristol City lost 3-1.

Kadji has impressed City fans when he’s featured and has been a prominent player for the U18s in recent years as well. Having only featured four times so far this season, Kadji will be hoping to continue impressing and pick up some more game time in 2023.

Tommy Conway

Local lad Tommy Conway has made a splash in the first half of this season, scoring six league goals and averaging a goal every 200 minutes. Conway also picked up three assists in his 21 starts for the Robins.

The 20-year old’s willingness to press and counter-attack has helped Bristol City pick up some vital points throughout the season so far. Conway will certainly be a player to look out for in 2023 as he looks to build his reputation as a clinical finisher in the championship.

Sam Bell

Son of former Bristol City player Mickey Bell, Sam Bell has been part of Bristol City’s academy since the age of nine. Having only managed 32 minutes of Championship football so far this season, Bell will be hoping to have more of an impact in the second half of the season.

The young striker has been a star for Bristol City’s U21 side this season though, recently scoring a hat-trick against Newcastle United in the Premier League Cup.

Bell made five Championship appearances last season, amassing 242 minutes of second tier football. But he was often played out of position in these games, most notably at right-back in a loss to Birmingham City. If played in his preferred role, Bell can definitely make a positive impact for Pearson’s side in 2023.