2 summer targets Sheffield United could realistically re-target in January including Rotherham United man

Sheffield United will know that some winter additions could be the difference between a Premier League return and further heartbreak this season.

Sheffield United lost out in the play-offs last season but Paul Heckingbottom will be determined to avoid that scenario altogether by earning an automatic promotion spot this season.

Some winter signings could boost their bid to do so too, and some of their summer targets could make for handy additions this January.

Here, we put forward two summer targets that Sheffield United could realistically re-target this winter…

Ben Wiles – Rotherham United

As was the case in the summer when Sheffield United were linked with him, Wiles is out of contract at the end of this season.

He’s been a key player for the Millers and he looks like a player destined for a move to a more upwardly mobile club. Sheffield United could be the perfect place for him to make that next step, presenting an option for the present and future in the middle of the park.

With some of the Blades’ key midfielders now getting on a bit and the likes of James McAtee and Tommy Doyle only on loan, Wiles could be a solid addition this winter.

1 of 15 Who played the most games for Sheffield United? Rob Kozluk Phil Jagielka

Yerson Chacon – Deportivo Tachira

Chacon was a left-field link in the summer, with the Venezuelan claimed to have drawn interest from plenty of European clubs ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Sheffield United are in the market for some niche additions from outside the domestic leagues though, and Chacon could be a smart signing for the future. He’s got the best years of his career ahead of him and while he’d have some developing to do, the fact he’s already been capped for Venezuela’s national side hints at the potential the 19-year-old possesses.