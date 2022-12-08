2 summer targets Blackburn Rovers could realistically re-target in January including Bournemouth man

Blackburn Rovers’ quest for promotion could be boosted by making some extra additions to their squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

Few would’ve though that Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers would find themselves in 3rd for this World Cup break.

But Rovers have been impressive, albeit inconsistent at times, and they look set to challenge for automatic promotion in the second half of this season.

Whether or not they achieve that could depend on what business they do in January, and here we look at two summer targets that Rovers could realistically re-target in January…

Cameron Brannagan

Oxford United’s goal-scoring midfielder Cameron Brannagan was linked with a host of Championship clubs last summer, including Blackburn Rovers.

Blackpool came closest to signing him before he commited his future to Oxford United, but the U’s haven’t enjoyed the best of seasons so far. They currently sit in 14th place of the League One table. Brannagan though has remained in prolific form though with six goals to his name in 19 League One outings this season.

He’s long been one of the third-tier’s best midfielders and the time for a step up to the Championship could be coming.

Siriki Dembele

It was claimed that Blackburn Rovers were in advanced talks over a deal to recruit Siriki Dembele from Bournemouth in the summer, but the skilful forward remained with the Cherries.

He’s seen next to no action this season though, so you’d think speculation over a winter exit could arise again soon.

Rovers could be wise to revive their pursuit of the former Peterborough United star. His trickery, direct dribbling and goalscoring threat could make Tomasson’s attacking ranks one to seriously fear over the second half of the campaign and could help bring top-flight football back to Ewood Park.