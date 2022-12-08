13-goal/assist League One striker emerges on Hull City’s transfer radar

Hull City could revive their previous interest in Burton Albion’s Victor Adeboyejo this January, Hull Live has said.

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior is reportedly keen to add another striker to his ranks when the January transfer window opens.

Oscar Estupinan enjoyed a flying start to life with the Tigers but his goals have dried up. Tyler Smith and Benjamin Tetteh are also options, but it seems another is wanted for the second half of the season.

Now, a report from Hull Live has said the Championship outfit could revive their interest in Burton Albion’s Adeboyejo.

They state that he was on their radar during his time at Barnsley when Grant McCann was in charge of Hull City. Adeboyejo’s form for the Brewers has seen him attract interest again though and the Tigers could revive their previous admiration.

It is added that he has a release clause in his contract, though he is tied down to a deal at the Pirelli Stadium until 2024.

A man in form…

Adeboyejo is in the form of his life having managed 11 goals and two assists in 27 games for Burton Albion this season.

He’s previously struggled for goals despite always being a nuisance with his speed and physicality. He managed only nine goals in 97 games for former club Barnsley, while spells with Leyton Orient and Bristol Roves (loan) didn’t bear much fruit either.

However, Adeboyejo looks to have really turned a corner this season, impressing despite Burton’s struggles.

Whether a move back to the Championship transpires, it remains to be seen, but with Hull City looking to add a striker while keeping costs down, the Nigerian forward could be a solid option.