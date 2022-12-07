Trusted Sunderland reporter reveals Ross Stewart’s likeliest transfer outcome amid links to Middlesbrough and more

Sunderland Echo reporter Phil Smith believes that Ross Stewart is likely to remain at the Stadium of Light until next summer.

Stewart hasn’t played since August, but he’s been a huge talking point throughout Sunderland’s first half of the season.

Whether it’s talk of his absence or his future, Stewart very much remains on the lips on Sunderland fans and reporters alike, with recent revelations suggesting that he could be on his way out in January.

His contract is out next summer but Sunderland have the option to extend his stay by a further year. Football League World though have claimed that the Black Cats will look to sell Stewart in January if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

However, trusted Sunderland reporter Smith has had his say on the matter, writing for Sunderland Echo:

“Sunderland want to keep Stewart and he needs to prove his fitness first, his contract situation of course means a big bid (most likely from the Premier League) could lead to his departure. At this stage, him staying until the summer at the earliest seems most likely.”

A number of clubs have been linked with Stewart ahead of January, including both Celtic and Rangers, but also Middlesbrough and Greek giants Olympiacos in two more surprising links.