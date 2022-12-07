Transfer update emerges on EFL ace linked with QPR, Millwall, Luton Town and more

Lincoln City right-back Regan Poole has recently been linked with a number of Championship clubs, including Blackpool, Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Luton Town, Millwall, and QPR.

Recent reports have linked Poole, 24, with a January move to the Championship.

The former Manchester United youngster has been impressing with League One side Lincoln City but an emerging report from The Real EFL has claimed that Poole has had no contact with any second tier side ahead of January.

They write that ‘Poole’s representatives have refuted this claim stating no talks have occurred yet’.

Poole joined Lincoln City midway through the 2020/21 season. He went on to play 25 times in League One that season and played in all but two of his side’s 46 league fixtures last time round.