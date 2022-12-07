The latest on Dennis Cirkin’s Sunderland future: Are Spurs and Brentford still interested?

Sunderland recruited Dennis Cirkin in the summer of 2021 and the young left-sided defender has made a good impression since arriving on Wearside.

Sunderland’s 20-year-old defender has been a regular for Tony Mowbray’s side this season with only a month-long spell on the sidelines leaving him out the team during September and October.

His performances have drawn top-flight interest from former club Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford too.

The two were linked in a report from The Sun earlier this season, so it could be one to keep an eye on heading into January.

But are Spurs and Brentford still interested?

With the transfer window nearing, questions will be raised over the futures of Sunderland’s prized assets, and given the previous interest in Cirkin, he could be among those to draw attention from elsewhere this winter.

It seems Spurs and the Bees are still admirers of the versatile defender too.

A new report from The Sun stated at the weekend that the Premier League pair are both considering winter moves for the Dublin-born star. Spurs are weighing up a potential reunion with their former youth starlet, while Brentford have him in their sights as a potential long-term for Rico Henry.

Whether or not their interest develops into anything more serious though, it remains to be seen.

Mowbray wants to add to his ranks and the sale of a valuable player like Cirkin would certainly raise some funds. That said though, the youngster is still under contract at the Stadium of Light for another year-and-a-half, so there’s no rush to cash in just yet.

He’s got plenty of developing to do still and the Black Cats should be hopeful that he can take himself further under their watch.