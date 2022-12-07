The latest on Cody Drameh’s Leeds United future: Will Middlesbrough or Norwich make a January swoop?

Middlesbrough and Norwich City are two of the latest sides to have been linked with Leeds United full-back Cody Drameh ahead of the January transfer window.

Drameh’s immediate future has been subject of speculation since the summer and ahead of January, TEAMtalk has said that Championship pair Middlesbrough and Norwich City are among those keen.

The 20-year-old has seen limited game time with Leeds United so far this season and to aid his development, a switch away from Elland Road to give him more minutes could be on the cards.

As it stands, his deal with the Whites runs through until 2024.

Where could Drameh end up in January?

Swansea City were heavily linked with the former Fulham youngster in the summer but it seems they won’t be reviving their interest in January. He’s been a long-term target but amid claims Leeds could sanction a permanent move, it’s been said the Swans may not be able to afford it.

That could end up working in Middlesbrough or Norwich City’s favour, but there is high-profile interest in Drameh.

TEAMtalk‘s report adds that Newcastle United are alongside West Ham and Crystal Palace in showing interest in the right-sided star, while Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are joined by French and Italian sides in the race too.

The significant interest in Drameh’s services means Middlesbrough and Norwich City could be in for a scrap if they want to sign the Leeds United man this winter, and you would think the financial power of the top-flight clubs keen could spell trouble for Boro and the Canaries.

It remains to be seen just how his situation pans out this January, but it’s safe to say that Drameh isn’t short of options.