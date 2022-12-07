Sidelined Burnley duo in contention to feature v QPR this weekend

Burnley duo Darko Churlinov and Scott Twine could be in contention to face QPR on Sunday.

Burnley return to Championship action with a trip down to QPR on Sunday afternoon.

Vincent Kompany’s side have had nearly a month off of league duties due to the World Cup, but they go into this game in 1st place of the Championship table and on the back of a 3-0 win over rivals Blackburn Rovers last time out.

And whilst a trip to west London will be another difficult outing for Burnley, Kompany may yet be boosted by the returns of Churlinov and Twine.

Burnley Express report that the pair have been in full training for a month now, with both pictured in training ahead of Sunday’s game.

Reporter Dan Black writes that ‘both could be back in contention’ for the QPR clash.

Kompany told Burnley Express of the World Cup break:

“It has that feeling of being a winter break but, of course, you can’t do any transfers in this period. Recovering these players will feel like we’ve done a bit of business in this window.