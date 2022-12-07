Sheffield Wednesday loan man reveals stance on immediate Owls future as January approaches

Sheffield Wednesday loan man Reece James has said he’d be ‘absolutely’ interested in remaining at Hillsborough in January and beyond.
Sheffield Wednesday recruited James from Blackpool in the summer and since arriving on a temporary basis, the former Manchester United academy talent has been a big hit at Hillsborough.
Injury and suspension has disrupted his involvement at times but in his 16 outings, he’s become a popular figure among the Wednesday faithful. His performances at left-back and left-sided centre-back have played an important role in the success of Darren Moore’s side.
However, as often is the case with loan players, the January window brings some uncertainty.
Blackpool have the option to recall James in January if they wish but the 29-year-old has told The Star that he remains in the dark somewhat about what his fate will be. However, he was in no doubt about his desire to stay with the Owls.
Here’s what he had to say:
“For me at the moment, I have to make sure I’m doing everything I can for Sheffield Wednesday.“That’s where my mind is at, I’m really enjoying my time here and hopefully as we get to January I’ll know a bit more about what’s going on.
“Absolutely [he’d be open to staying in January and beyond]. It’s a great club and I’m really enjoying my time here.”
One for the long-term too?
James is certainly loving his time at Hillsborough and given how well he’s performing, it’s hard to think that Moore or any supporters would have a problem with him sticking around.
Of course though, both his immediate and long-term future is in the hands of Blackpool though.
They’ll have the option to bring him back in January and if they want him, his contract at Bloomfield Road runs through until the end of the 20223/24 season, so they’re under no pressure to strike a permanent deal or cash in any time soon either.
It remains to be seen just how his situation pans out, but if he keeps performing as he is, Sheffield Wednesday fans will be hoping James can stay in January and beyond.