Sheffield Wednesday loan man reveals stance on immediate Owls future as January approaches

Sheffield Wednesday loan man Reece James has said he’d be ‘absolutely’ interested in remaining at Hillsborough in January and beyond.

Sheffield Wednesday recruited James from Blackpool in the summer and since arriving on a temporary basis, the former Manchester United academy talent has been a big hit at Hillsborough.

Injury and suspension has disrupted his involvement at times but in his 16 outings, he’s become a popular figure among the Wednesday faithful. His performances at left-back and left-sided centre-back have played an important role in the success of Darren Moore’s side.

However, as often is the case with loan players, the January window brings some uncertainty.

Blackpool have the option to recall James in January if they wish but the 29-year-old has told The Star that he remains in the dark somewhat about what his fate will be. However, he was in no doubt about his desire to stay with the Owls.

Here’s what he had to say:

“For me at the moment, I have to make sure I’m doing everything I can for Sheffield Wednesday.“That’s where my mind is at, I’m really enjoying my time here and hopefully as we get to January I’ll know a bit more about what’s going on.